Renewable Energy Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,651 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,109% compared to the typical volume of 302 put options.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

REGI stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

