REPO Price Reaches $0.13 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $2.90 million and $164,793.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.