Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,331,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

