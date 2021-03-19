Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $159.35 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $159.35 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

