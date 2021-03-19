Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

