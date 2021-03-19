Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AFN, AIR, ALTG, AOT, ATD.B, DND, ERO, FSZ, GLE, HEXO)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $50.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$47.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lowered by Cfra from C$49.00 to C$46.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from C$1.30 to C$8.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 60 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

