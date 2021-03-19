Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AFN, AIR, ALTG, AOT, ATD.B, DND, ERO, FSZ, GLE, HEXO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $50.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$47.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lowered by Cfra from C$49.00 to C$46.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from C$1.30 to C$8.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 60 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.50.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

