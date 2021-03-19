Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AGGZF, AHOTF, ANCUF, DYNDF, FRRPF, HEXO, HLS, LGO, PWCDF, SNVVF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $13.50 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$33.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

