Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

3/19/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

