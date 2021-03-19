Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/11/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
  • 3/10/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
  • 3/4/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
  • 3/3/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
  • 2/17/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
  • 2/11/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,374 shares of company stock worth $5,325,215. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

