Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NovoCure (NVCR)

3/17/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

3/8/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

3/1/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/29/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $132.00.

1/27/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

1/25/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. 8,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 744.20 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

