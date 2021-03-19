Research Analysts Set Expectations for IMV Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

IMV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IMV by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.