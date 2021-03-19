Research Analysts Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

