Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ACCO, AKRO, APT, ASAZY, BASFY, BAYRY, CG, COVTY, CTTAY, EIHDF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 19th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada. “

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

