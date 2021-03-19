Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ACCO, AKRO, APT, ASAZY, BASFY, BAYRY, CG, COVTY, CTTAY, EIHDF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 19th:
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00.
Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
