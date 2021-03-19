Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ADN, AFIB, AHT, ALTG, AMTX, BAC, BHR, CXP, DG, DOOO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 19th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. William Blair currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities.

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Craig Hallum issued a hold rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $0.65 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.40.

Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

