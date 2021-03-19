Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bioventus (BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE: BVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bioventus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bioventus stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,632. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

