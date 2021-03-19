Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $259.59 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00632350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

