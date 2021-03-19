Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

