Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Meritage Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Meritage Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,799,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 582,755 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 10.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned about 2.88% of Restaurant Brands International worth $537,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

