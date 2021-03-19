Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
