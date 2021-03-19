Reviewing American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $914.29 million 14.48 $474.08 million N/A N/A American Campus Communities $943.04 million 6.33 $84.97 million $2.42 17.92

Apartment Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A American Campus Communities 8.14% 2.50% 1.09%

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Campus Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apartment Income REIT and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10 American Campus Communities 1 2 3 0 2.33

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $42.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $41.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

