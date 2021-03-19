Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globant and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 12.61 $54.01 million $1.76 118.06 Marin Software $49.04 million 0.43 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Globant and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 4 5 0 2.56 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $221.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Globant beats Marin Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

