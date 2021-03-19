Reviewing NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 5.25% 5.51% 0.31% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.23% 11.63% 0.62%

48.0% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion 1.47 $4.52 billion N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.02 $8.85 billion $3.99 16.62

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4 5 2 0 1.82

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $76.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides personal banking services, including loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers comprehensive banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It includes financing business assets and invoices, as well as providing specialist finance and transaction services. Its Private Banking segment provides banking, lending, and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment provides global market access, financing, risk management, and trading solutions for financial institutions and corporates to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,085 branches, 3,440 automated teller machines, and 1,223 stores, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

