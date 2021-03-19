Reviewing Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zuora and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 6.52 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -20.41 Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.09 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -6.25

Zuora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00 Nutanix 0 6 8 0 2.57

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $36.08, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Zuora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78% Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41%

Summary

Zuora beats Nutanix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

