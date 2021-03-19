REVV (REVV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.37 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 99.9% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $121.93 million and $13.37 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.