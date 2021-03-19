REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

NYSE REX traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. REX American Resources has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

