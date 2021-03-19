Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,504 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $47,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after buying an additional 348,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

