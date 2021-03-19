Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,982,000 after acquiring an additional 348,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

REXR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

