Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNMBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

