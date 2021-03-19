Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.51. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.