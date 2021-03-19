Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

RHM stock opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.51. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

