Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

