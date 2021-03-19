Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,357 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Xperi worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

