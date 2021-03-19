Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,602 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Appian worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

