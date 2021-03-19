Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,863 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

