Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,393 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

