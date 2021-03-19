Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,844 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Dycom Industries worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

