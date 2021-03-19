Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,456 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of LendingTree worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 119.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree stock opened at $216.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.62 and its 200-day moving average is $298.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.