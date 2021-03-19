Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,980 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of MaxLinear worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $25,934,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 over the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

