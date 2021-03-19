Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Radian Group worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.