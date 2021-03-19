Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Radian Group worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

RDN stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

