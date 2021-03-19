Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $10,442,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

