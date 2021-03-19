Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Jack in the Box worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.