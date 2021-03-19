Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of SPX worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.83 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

