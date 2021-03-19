Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,271 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of R1 RCM worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

