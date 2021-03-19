Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,691 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

