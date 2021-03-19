Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,925 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.72 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

