Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,578 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

