Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,602 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Appian worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

