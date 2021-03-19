Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,393 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

