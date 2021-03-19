Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,508 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

